Klymenko following terrorist attack in Kyiv: We are initiating discussions on draft law on civilian firearms

People should have the right to armed self-defense.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, who was commenting on yesterday’s terrorist attack in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Bill on Civilian Firearms

"I believe that people should have the right to armed self-defense. Especially given the experience at the start of the full-scale invasion, when civilians were provided with weapons for the national resistance."

"So, in the near future, we will hold expert discussions involving members of parliament, the public, journalists, and the veteran community regarding the preparation of the final version of the draft law on civilian firearms," the minister explained.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Kyiv: 8 injured currently in hospitals, one in critical condition, three in serious condition

The police officers' escape

It was previously reported that police officers fled after shots were fired, leaving the victim of the terrorist attack in Kyiv without assistance: Klymenko is demanding an internal investigation.

Vyhivskyi announced that the police officers who fled during the terrorist attack in Kyiv have been suspended. An internal investigation has been launched.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, a case has been opened against police officers for official negligence during the terrorist attack in Kyiv.

Shooting in Kyiv