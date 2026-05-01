National Police discovered 20 caches and seized over 1,000 items of weapons and ammunition. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have carried out a large-scale operation across various regions of the country, uncovering dozens of weapons caches and seizing a significant arsenal from illegal circulation. Following the searches, charges have already been brought against dozens of individuals.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police press service.

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Around 200 searches were carried out

Operatives from the DSR, investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police, together with units of the SBU, staff from the public prosecutor’s offices, specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service, and the Internal Security Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out over 180 searches in various regions of the country.

Read more: More than 280,000 cases of lost firearms have been recorded in Ukraine in recent years, - National Police. DOCUMENT

Notification of suspicion

As a result, 32 individuals have been notified of suspicion regarding the illegal handling of weapons – specifically, the illegal storage and sale of weapons.

20 caches of firearms discovered

Twenty caches of firearms and ammunition were also discovered – both in frontline regions and in the west of the country, specifically in the Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions.

Read more: Ukraine offers partners special agreements on production and supply of Ukrainian weapons – Zelenskyy

In total, during the week of operations, the following were seized:

small arms – 154 units,

grenade launchers, grenades and mines – 904,

ammunition of various calibres – over 56,500 rounds,

explosives – nearly 80 kg,

magazines and components for firearms – 134.













"Some caches contained combat kits sufficient for combat operations: automatic rifles, grenade launchers, anti-personnel mines, plastic explosives, artillery shells and other explosive items," the National Police noted.

See also: Military instructor arrested for attempting to sell machine guns and ammunition. PHOTO





