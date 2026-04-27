3 177 13
Military instructor who attempted to sell machine guns and ammunition has been arrested. PHOTO
Officials from the SBI reported that they had notified a battalion group instructor from a military unit of his suspicion for attempting to sell two machine guns and ammunition.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press centre.
What did the investigation reveal?
According to the report, in early 2026, a military servicemember found a "client" via a messaging app and agreed to sell weapons for 175,000 hryvnias.
Law enforcement officers caught him red-handed while he was handing over the weapons.
During the investigation, two machine guns and ammunition were seized. Steps are currently being taken to transfer the weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What does he face?
- The servicemember has been notified of being suspected of illegal handling of weapons and ammunition (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- The penalty under this article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password