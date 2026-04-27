Military instructor who attempted to sell machine guns and ammunition has been arrested. PHOTO

Officials from the SBI reported that they had notified a battalion group instructor from a military unit of his suspicion for attempting to sell two machine guns and ammunition.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press centre.

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What did the investigation reveal?

According to the report, in early 2026, a military servicemember found a "client" via a messaging app and agreed to sell weapons for 175,000 hryvnias.

Read more: Russia supplies modern Kalashnikov assault rifles to Italian mafia, - media

Law enforcement officers caught him red-handed while he was handing over the weapons.

During the investigation, two machine guns and ammunition were seized. Steps are currently being taken to transfer the weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

See more: SSU and National Police detain 4 more traffickers who sought to set up illegal arms trade in Ukraine

What does he face?