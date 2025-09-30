Russia supplies modern Kalashnikov assault rifles to Italian mafia, - media

Russia is supplying new Kalashnikov assault rifles to Italian mafia clans, disguising them as oil shipments. The weapons arrive via ports in Sicily, Calabria, Greece and Egypt, and are also being smuggled into Italy by land.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Italian publication Linkiesta, citing investigative journalist Massimiliano Coccia.

Back in March 2022, police in Catania discovered a cache of ammunition and new assault rifles. Further raids confirmed the presence of weapons near Etna and in the local port. At first, the smuggling was linked to Ukraine, but it was later established that the weapons were coming from Russia.

The article emphasises that these are not Soviet models, but modern assault rifles manufactured between 2010 and 2020, in particular compact AKS-74Us, which can be easily concealed under clothing.

The absence of serial numbers on these weapons is particularly alarming. Experts emphasise that the production and circulation of unmarked assault rifles is only possible with the consent of the state that controls this sector. Back in 2023, Europol warned that the appearance of such weapons indicates state involvement in illegal trafficking.

Analysts do not rule out that the Kremlin may be trying to destabilise the situation in Europe by using criminal structures. If the weapons have already reached Italy, they could spread to other EU countries, threatening the security of the entire continent.

