From now on, Ukraine’s weapons will be able to reach any military targets in Russia, - Sybiha

Ukrainian weapons and the Ukrainian army will now be able to reach any military targets on Russian territory.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at the Warsaw Security Forum, according to Censor.NET.

Commenting on the words of US Special Representative Keith Kellogg that Donald Trump had authorized Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia, he stressed that Russia must clearly understand that today and in the future, "there will be no safe place."

"Ukraine is defending its independence based on the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. Ukrainian weapons and the Ukrainian army will reach any military objects on [Russian] territory. We have already proven the power of Ukrainian weapons," Sybiha added.

Recall that Kelogg stated the day before that US President Donald Trump had authorized long-range strikes against Russia, although prior to that, the Pentagon had not granted Ukraine the authority to carry them out "from time to time."

