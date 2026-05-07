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News ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia ceasefire violation by Russia
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Kyiv could face massive missile strike if it tries to disrupt May 9 parade – Zakharova

Zakharova threatens Kyiv with missile strike over May 9 parade

Kyiv could face a massive missile strike if it attempts to disrupt the "Victory Day" celebrations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Zakharova also claimed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly "not given the order to cease fire on May 5-6."

At the same time, Zakharova said that U.S. President Donald Trump had supported Russia's proposal for a ceasefire on May 8-9.

Ceasefire

  • As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.
  • During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.
  • Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.
  • For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.
  • On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."
  • At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.
  • The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

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Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (223) Zakharova Mariia (63) ceasefire (268)
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