Kyiv could face a massive missile strike if it attempts to disrupt the "Victory Day" celebrations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Zakharova also claimed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly "not given the order to cease fire on May 5-6."

At the same time, Zakharova said that U.S. President Donald Trump had supported Russia's proposal for a ceasefire on May 8-9.

Ceasefire