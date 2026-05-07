Defense Forces hit Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery in Russia’s Perm Krai, General Staff says

On Thursday, May 7, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Perm Krai. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the premises of the facility.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Distance to target is over 1,500 km

"As part of efforts to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces today hit the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Perm Krai," the statement said.

It is noted that the distance to the target is more than 1,500 km from the line of combat engagement.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the premises of the facility. The fire broke out at an isomerization unit designed to increase the octane number of light gasoline fractions, as well as at the AVT-2 primary oil refining unit.

Read more: Strikes on Tuapse have already cost Russia over $300 million, — General Staff

"More about the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery

The Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation, with a designed processing capacity of about 13 million tonnes of oil per year.

It specializes in the production of high-quality petroleum products, including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel, which are used to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army.

The scale of the damage is currently being clarified.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and ending the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

See more: Large-scale strikes against Russia: deep strike hits oil refineries, ships and airbases. INFOGRAPHICS