Strikes on Tuapse have already cost Russia over $300 million, — General Staff

As a result of successful Ukrainian strikes on the port infrastructure in Tuapse and the Tuapse Oil Refinery, Russia has already suffered losses exceeding $300 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What are the Russian Federation's losses?

"It has been estimated that the comprehensive strikes carried out by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in April and on May 1 resulted in damage to the port infrastructure of Tuapse and the Tuapse Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) amounting to over $300 million," the General Staff emphasized.

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the oil refinery in Tuapse was hit by a series of drone strikes on April 16 and was attacked again on April 20.

Also, on the night of April 26, the Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery in Russia.

On the night of April 28, drones attacked again the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Tuapse.

On May 1, another strike took place. Specifically, SSU drones struck the port of Tuapse and an oil refinery, causing a fire involving a mixture of oil and fuel oil

Watch more: SSU drones hit Tuapse port and oil refinery: fuel-oil mixture catches fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS