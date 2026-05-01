SSU drones hit Tuapse port and oil refinery: fuel-oil mixture catches fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The SSU’s (Security Service of Ukraine) Alpha Special Operations Center, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces, once again attacked the infrastructure of the Tuapse seaport and the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Sanctioned tanker "MARQUISE" has been hit near Tuapse, - General Staff

What is known?

"The marine oil terminal and the Tuapse oil refinery are important production facilities and logistics hubs that ensure the link between the extraction, refining and export of Russian oil.

The Tuapse oil refinery is Russia’s only refinery on the Black Sea coast. Its capacity is almost 12 million tonnes of oil per year," the statement said.

As a result of the strike, a fuel-oil mixture caught fire in the tanks. A column of black smoke is rising over the terminal.

See more: Aftermath of another drone strike on Tuapse oil refinery. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Background

Photos of thick black smoke over Russia’s Tuapse appeared online after another attack on the local oil refinery. According to local Telegram channels, a large-scale fire broke out in the city and power supply disruptions were observed.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev did not publicly comment on the incident, instead limiting himself to congratulating residents of the region on the start of the May holidays.

Watch more: Tuapse oil refinery lost 24 fuel tanks after strikes – satellite images. VIDEO