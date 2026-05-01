Maritime terminal in Tuapse has been attacked by drones again: fire broke out

On the night of April 30, drones once again attacked the maritime terminal in Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and the regional operational headquarters.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In Tuapse, a fire broke out at the seaport terminal following a UAV attack. There were no casualties, and special and emergency services are on the scene. A total of 128 personnel and 41 pieces of equipment, including units from Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, have been deployed to extinguish the fire," the statement said.

This is the fourth attack by Ukrainian drones on the seaport in the past two weeks.

Over the past two weeks, firefighters in Tuapse have been battling a massive fire at an oil refinery that broke out after three strikes by Ukrainian drones.

Reports from the city described an environmental disaster, with "oil rains" falling and an oil slick forming in the sea.

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that the oil refinery in Tuapse came under a series of drone strikes on April 16, as well as a follow-up attack on April 20.

Additionally, on the night of April 26, the Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia.

On the night of April 28, drones again attacked the Tuapse oil refinery in Tuapse.

See more: Fire at oil pumping station near Russia’s Perm: first satellite images. PHOTO