Fire at oil pumping station near Russia’s Perm: first satellite images. PHOTO

On the night of April 29, specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Alpha Special Operations Center struck the Perm linear production dispatch station, located more than 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border. A large-scale fire broke out at the oil pumping station following the SBU drone attack.

Images from the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone strike were published by Radio Liberty’s Russian Service, Censor.NET reports.

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Aftermath of the attack

The images show that at least two fuel tanks were engulfed in flames.





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Background

It was reported earlier that Russia’s Perm was covered in black smoke after a UAV attack, with a fire breaking out at an industrial facility.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from acting SBU chief, Major General Yevhenii Khmara, on long-range strikes against Russia and said the range of strikes against Russia would increase.

Read more: Fire at "Gorky" oil pumping station in Nizhny Novgorod region of Russian Federation following drone strikes