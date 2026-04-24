Fire at "Gorky" oil pumping station in Nizhny Novgorod region of Russian Federation following drone strikes SATELLITE IMAGES

A fire is still burning at the Russian "Gorky" oil pumping station, which was struck by Security Service drones on the night of 23 April in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

An image taken by Planet Labs satellites on Thursday, 23 April, was obtained by Schemes, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The photo shows that at least two tanks are on fire at the station.

It was previously reported that drones from the SSU’s Alpha Special Operations Centre carried out a strike on this station on the night of 23 April.

Photo: Fire at the Russian Gorky oil pumping station on 23 April / Schemes

Strike on the station

According to preliminary data, three oil tanks were damaged as a result of the attack, and the fire covered an area of 20,000 square metres.

The "Gorky" oil terminal is a key link in the Russian Federation’s oil transport system and forms part of the structure of JSC "Transneft – Upper Volga".

The oil pumped by this station is, among other things, fed into the "Druzhba" pipeline, recently repaired by Ukraine to resume the transport of raw materials to Slovakia and Hungary.

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