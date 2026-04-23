In Russia, drones attacked oil facilities in several regions: fires were recorded at industrial enterprises

On the night of April 23, drones attacked a number of oil and industrial facilities in various regions of Russia. Local authorities are reporting casualties and injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Samara Region: one dead and several injured

Vyacheslav Fedoryshchev, governor of the Samara Region, stated that industrial facilities in the city of Novokuybyshevsk were hit as a result of a UAV attack.

According to him, one person was killed, and there are also some injured.

In Samara, debris from one of the drones fell onto the roof of an apartment building. Several people who were on the street were injured, and one person was hospitalized.

Nizhny Novgorod Region: Fire at an Oil Transfer Station

A fire broke out at the "Gorky" oil pumping station in the city of Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod Oblast).

According to Telegram channels, the facility is part of the "Transneft-Upper Volga" main oil pipeline system. Local authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Damage in the occupied territories

There are also reports of attacks in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In particular, strikes were reported on an oil depot in Feodosia (occupied Crimea) and a substation in Melitopol (the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region).

Read more: Zelenskyy has approved list of upcoming military operations and announced intensification of drone strikes