Zelenskyy has approved list of upcoming military operations and announced intensification of drone strikes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the approval of a list of Ukraine’s upcoming military operations and the intensification of the Armed Forces’ activities on the front lines, in particular through increased use of drones.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Telegram.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the head of state, the Ukrainian side is analyzing Russia's updated war plans and clearly understands the priorities set by the Russian Federation's military and political leadership.

"We are conducting a detailed analysis of Russia's updated war plans. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clearly understands what the enemy is planning and what priorities have been set for the Russian army by Russia's political leadership. We will counter these plans," Zelenskyy said.

He also stated that the partial easing of sanctions and political pressure on Russia has led to an increase in its military ambitions.

"Unfortunately, the easing of sanctions and political pressure on the aggressor by our partners has led to a partial resurgence of Russian military ambitions," the president emphasized.

Read more: After terrorist attack in Kyiv, police rules on use of weapons and response protocols must be reviewed, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine's response: drones and active operations on the front lines

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will respond to Russia’s actions by strengthening its strike capabilities and increasing the activity of its units on the front lines.

"Our long-range strikes, increased use of drones on the front lines, and the active operations of our units will ensure the necessary response to the occupier," he said.

Separately, the president announced that he had approved a list of upcoming military operations today.

He also noted that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov reported on the most effective units and the front’s most urgent needs.