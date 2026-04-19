Russian city of Taganrog has been hit by missile strike: drone manufacturing plant is believed to have been struck. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 18 April 2026, explosions were heard in Taganrog, Russia (Rostov region), as the city came under rocket attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

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Initial details

As noted, the missile attack on Taganrog began at around 04:45 a.m. Kyiv time. It was then that the first videos showing a fire and thick smoke appeared online, though there was no information about specific targets at that time.

Watch more: Petrochemical plant attacked by drones in Sterlitamak, Russia. VIDEO

About an hour later, OSINT communities suggested that the Taganrog Automobile Plant (TagAZ) might have been the target of the strike. The plant previously assembled passenger and goods vehicles of various brands, but due to recent financial difficulties, according to available information, it had set up production of drones for the Russian army.

Subsequently, Telegram channels reported that the TagAZ site is home to the company ‘Atlant Aero’, which manufactures ‘Blyskavka’ strike and reconnaissance drones, as well as components for ‘Orion’ drones.











Read also: Around 20 explosions were heard in Taganrog, Russia, during a UAV attack

What do the official authorities say?

This morning, Yuriy Slyusar, Governor of the Rostov Region, confirmed the missile strike and reported three casualties.