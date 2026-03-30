About 20 explosions were heard in Taganrog, Russia, during drone attack

On the evening of March 29, numerous explosions were heard in the Russian city of Taganrog, in the Rostov Region, amid a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian Telegram channels and local authorities.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions lasted over two hours. Social media posts indicate that about 20 explosions were heard during this time. Some sources describe the attack as the largest the city has faced since the start of the full-scale war.

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The aftermath of the attack and the government's response

Yuri Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region, reported one fatality and one injury resulting from the strike. Damage and fires were also reported at the sites where debris fell or where the strikes occurred.

"There are fires and damage on the ground. People have been evacuated. Details are still being confirmed," he said.

According to the official, air defense forces are continuing to repel the attack. A no-fly zone has been declared in the region.

Watch more: Drones attacked Rostov and Voronezh regions of Russia: industrial facilities are on fire. VIDEO

Reports of strikes in other cities

In addition to Taganrog, reports of drone attacks have also come in from Krasnodar. According to preliminary information from social media, one of the drones may have struck a high-rise residential building.

There is currently no official confirmation of the extent of the damage in that city.

Read more: 10 UAVs hit semiconductor device plant in Oryol region of Russia, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff