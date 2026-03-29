Foreign sailors film burning Ust-Luga oil terminal in Baltic. VIDEO
Footage has been released online showing the Ust-Luga oil terminal on Russia’s Baltic coast ablaze, having been struck by drones for a second time.
According to Censor.NET, the facility’s infrastructure continues to burn following the attack.
According to available information, on the night of 29 March, long-range drones from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre struck Russia’s key Baltic seaport for the second time in a week.
Meanwhile, videos from the scene are circulating online, showing foreign sailors documenting the aftermath of the attack.
In particular, in one of the clips, a sailor, presumably from an Indian merchant ship, comments on the situation in the port while filming the smoke-filled water and infrastructure.
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