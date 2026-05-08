European Union must be prepared for negotiations with Russia, - Costa

European Council President António Costa stated that EU leaders are discussing preparations for potential negotiations with Russia aimed at ending the war.

According to Censor.NET, DW reported this, citing the Financial Times.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Costa, there is potential for negotiations with Putin.

"I am speaking with the 27 national leaders (of the EU) to find the best way to organize ourselves and determine what we need to discuss effectively with Russia when the time is right," Costa said.

Ukraine supports EU coordination

Costa noted that such an initiative has the support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed discussions on this topic, emphasizing the need for greater European coordination and the emergence of a single representative capable of negotiating on behalf of all of Europe.

He stressed that the EU "will avoid obstructing the process led by President Trump."

The Kremlin has not yet shown willingness

At the same time, Costa acknowledged that there are currently no signs of the Kremlin’s genuine willingness to engage in serious negotiations with EU representatives.

"So far, no one sees any signs that Russia wants to participate effectively in serious negotiations," the President of the European Council noted.

Read more: Ukraine must take "one serious step" to suspend hostilities – Putin’s aide Ushakov