Ukrainian defenders liberate village of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region – Air Assault Forces
Units of the Air Assault Forces grouping have taken control of the settlement of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET says.
Details
It is noted that units of the 95th Separate Polissia Air Assault Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken full control of the settlement of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
"Step by step, paratroopers are driving Russian occupiers from Ukrainian land. Wherever units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine enter, the enemy suffers colossal losses or remains in Ukrainian soil forever," the military added.
Background
- It should be recalled that back in February, the Air Assault Forces said they were conducting an active operation in the Oleksandrivka direction. Its goal is to thwart the Russian army’s plans to advance in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
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