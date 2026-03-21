Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: strikes on Nikopol and Synelnykove district
Russian forces have shelled the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts more than 10 times. Fires have broken out, and a fire station and other facilities in communities across the region have been damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha.
Nikopol District
The enemy continues to launch drone and artillery attacks.
The occupiers targeted the district center, the Pokrovsk and Marhanets districts.
Synelnykove District
The Russian military deployed FPV drones. A fire station caught fire in the Mezhova district.
A fire also broke out in the Pokrovsk district. A disused building was damaged.
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