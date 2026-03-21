Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: strikes on Nikopol and Synelnykove district

Russian forces have shelled the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts more than 10 times. Fires have broken out, and a fire station and other facilities in communities across the region have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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Nikopol District

The enemy continues to launch drone and artillery attacks.

The occupiers targeted the district center, the Pokrovsk and Marhanets districts.

Synelnykove District

The Russian military deployed FPV drones. A fire station caught fire in the Mezhova district.

A fire also broke out in the Pokrovsk district. A disused building was damaged.

Read more: Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: enterprises and infrastructure damaged