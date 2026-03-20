Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: enterprises and infrastructure damaged
Throughout the day on 20 March, Russian forces attacked Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with artillery and drones.
This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities.
The attacks damaged enterprises and infrastructure.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the Shakhtarske and Mykolaivka communities came under attack. An administrative building and a private home were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Hrushivka community. Infrastructure was damaged there.
It is noted that there were no casualties anywhere.
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