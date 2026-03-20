Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: enterprises and infrastructure damaged

Throughout the day on 20 March, Russian forces attacked Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with artillery and drones.

This was reported by the Regional Military Administration head, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Russians struck Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities.

The attacks damaged enterprises and infrastructure.

Read more: Ukrzaliznytsia has updated timetable for commuter trains in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Shakhtarske and Mykolaivka communities came under attack. An administrative building and a private home were damaged.

See more: Russian forces struck Synelnykove district: two dead, seven wounded. Houses destroyed. PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Hrushivka community. Infrastructure was damaged there.

It is noted that there were no casualties anywhere.

Read more: Enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs: one person was killed and five others were injured