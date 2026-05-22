Zelenskyy in Rivne region: We will not leave any northern defense direction unattended
During his visit to Rivne region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the protection of the northern direction with community leaders, taking into account existing threats.
He said this in his evening address, Censor.NET informs.
Northern direction
The head of state stressed that the authorities are paying special attention to the protection of borders, particularly in Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Volyn regions.
"We will not leave any direction unattended. Taking into account the existing threats, we spoke with community leaders about protecting the northern direction. Yesterday, these were communities of Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, and today, this part of our country," Zelenskyy said.
Social issues in regions
In addition to security issues, the meeting addressed social and educational problems in the regions, including the condition of roads, school transport, and the construction of new educational institutions. The president noted that government officials who attended the meeting online must ensure a swift response to these requests.
Honouring defenders
During the visit, the president also met with wounded warriors undergoing recovery and presented them with state awards. One of the soldiers, a defender from Mariupol named Maksym, gave Zelenskyy his chevron.
"With a clear wish for Ukraine to return to Mariupol, to return to all of its land. And we very, very much want it to happen. I thank all our warriors, all our defenders!" Zelenskyy summed up.
Background
- As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that Russia is doing everything it can to drag Belarus deeper into the full-scale war. In particular, this concerned the risks of preparations for a new attack from Belarusian territory on Ukraine’s northern regions or on one of the NATO countries.
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