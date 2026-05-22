Zelenskyy in Rivne region: We will not leave any northern defense direction unattended

During his visit to Rivne region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the protection of the northern direction with community leaders, taking into account existing threats.

He said this in his evening address, Censor.NET informs.

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Northern direction

The head of state stressed that the authorities are paying special attention to the protection of borders, particularly in Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Volyn regions.

"We will not leave any direction unattended. Taking into account the existing threats, we spoke with community leaders about protecting the northern direction. Yesterday, these were communities of Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, and today, this part of our country," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Kremlin says nuclear drills in Belarus are signal to NATO

Social issues in regions

In addition to security issues, the meeting addressed social and educational problems in the regions, including the condition of roads, school transport, and the construction of new educational institutions. The president noted that government officials who attended the meeting online must ensure a swift response to these requests.

Honouring defenders

During the visit, the president also met with wounded warriors undergoing recovery and presented them with state awards. One of the soldiers, a defender from Mariupol named Maksym, gave Zelenskyy his chevron.

"With a clear wish for Ukraine to return to Mariupol, to return to all of its land. And we very, very much want it to happen. I thank all our warriors, all our defenders!" Zelenskyy summed up.

Read more: Over 1,000 km from Volyn to Chernihiv regions: Ukraine is reinforcing entire border with Belarus – SBGS

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