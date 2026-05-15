Russia preparing strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine and offensives from Belarusian territory against NATO – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Russia’s leadership is considering plans for new aggressive operations from the territory of Belarus, while Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has intercepted occupiers’ documents on preparations for massive strikes on Ukraine’s political and military centers.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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Belarusian direction: threat to Kyiv and NATO

According to the president, new contacts between the Kremlin and Alexander Lukashenko have been recorded. Moscow’s aim is to drag Belarus into a new phase of the war.

Attack directions: Russia is considering options for strikes southward, in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction, or northward, against one of the NATO countries, from Belarusian territory.

Ukraine’s response: The Defense Forces have been instructed to reinforce this direction. A response plan will be approved at the next meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

Read more: Russia struck high-rise building in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile manufactured in 2026 – Zelenskyy

"Ukraine has details of the conversation between Russia and Belarus. We will defend ourselves if Lukashenko makes the wrong move and decides to support this Russian intent," Zelenskyy stressed.

The Kremlin’s plans for strikes on "decision-making centres."

Specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence have obtained documents indicating that the Russians are preparing new missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, specifically, as they state, on "decision-making centres". These include, in particular, nearly two dozen political centres and military posts.

"Of course, we have taken this information into account. But it is worth noting specifically for the Russian leadership that Ukraine is still not Russia, and unlike the aggressor country, where there is a clear author of this war and his long-standing entourage, which ensures his detachment from reality, the source of Ukraine’s defense is the Ukrainian people’s readiness to fight for their independence and their own sovereign state. Ukrainians deserve their sovereignty just like any other nation. A people cannot be defeated. Russia needs to end its war and negotiate a dignified peace, instead of looking for more ways to intimidate Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Russia cannot be normalized after attacks on Kyiv, - Zelenskyy









Long-range sanctions and strikes on oil refineries

The third key issue of the meeting was the identification of targets for further strikes on Russian territory.

Priorities: The oil industry, military production, and individuals responsible for war crimes.

The oil industry, military production, and individuals responsible for war crimes. Effectiveness: Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers for building up the system of "long-range sanctions", which are becoming increasingly tangible for the aggressor.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructs Defense Forces and special services to propose formats for Ukraine’s response to Russian strike