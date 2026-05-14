Russia struck high-rise building in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile manufactured in 2026 – Zelenskyy

Photo: Ангеліна Шорохова

It has been preliminarily established that Russia used a Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missile to strike Kyiv overnight on 14 May.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Aftermath of Russian terror

He noted that search operations are currently underway at the strike site. Twelve people are known to have been killed.

"Over two days of an effectively continuous air attack, the Russians used more than 1,500 drones and 56 missiles of various types. There were strikes in most of our regions, from Zakarpattia to the Kharkiv region. Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn, Odesa region, Poltava region, Sumy region. Dozens of people were injured. Unfortunately, there were also fatalities. My condolences to the families of all those killed by these Russian strikes.

We are determining in detail exactly what weapons, which missiles and drones, the Russians used this time. In Kyiv, according to preliminary data, a Kh-101 missile hit the building. It was produced in the second quarter of this year," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, 12 killed, including 2 children. VIDEO (updated)

According to him, this means that Russia is still importing components for missile production, the necessary resources and equipment, bypassing global sanctions.

"This must be a real target for all our partners: to stop Russia’s sanctions evasion schemes. We are preparing steps that can intensify our joint counteraction. Sanctions must be more painful for Russia," the president added.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 14 May

As a reminder, overnight on 14 May, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones. Twelve people are known to have been killed. Dozens were injured.

At least 20 people are considered missing.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that Friday, 15 May, has been declared a day of mourning in the capital.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructs Defense Forces and special services to propose formats for Ukraine’s response to Russian strike