In Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, at least 20 people are missing following Russian strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Search and rescue operations are continuing in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv following a Russian strike on a high-rise building.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two more people from under the rubble. The total death toll has risen to five.

The State Emergency Service stated that there are currently reports of at least 20 people who are considered missing.

What is known about the consequences of the strike

According to rescue workers, 39 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian shelling, including one child.

A further 28 people were rescued.

Psychologists and dog handlers from the State Emergency Service are working at the site of the strike.

Heavy engineering equipment has also been deployed to clear the rubble.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, five killed, including child. VIDEO (updated)















