Russia cannot be normalized after attacks on Kyiv, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is calling for increased pressure on Russia following a missile strike on Kyiv that killed civilians, including children. There is a need for enhanced support for air defense and anti-ballistic systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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He stressed that Russia must be held accountable for the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure and the loss of human life, emphasizing that such actions cannot and must not be normalized.

On the morning of May 15, a search-and-rescue operation was completed in Kyiv at the site of a Russian missile strike on a residential building. State Emergency Service rescuers worked continuously for over 24 hours, clearing the rubble of the destroyed building entrance, which, according to Zelenskyy, was effectively destroyed by a direct missile hit.

"Such a Russia can never be normalized—a Russia that deliberately destroys lives and hopes to go unpunished. We must apply pressure. It is Ukraine that is defending Europe and the world so that such strikes, in which children die, do not spread further. Therefore, support for those defending life must continue," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also stressed that Ukraine critically needs to strengthen its air and ballistic missile defense systems, as only this, combined with sustained pressure on Russia and support from partners, can stop such strikes in the future.

"I thank our partners who continue to invest in PURL and develop our anti-ballistic coalition. All of this must be implemented. I am grateful to everyone who did not remain silent and condemned this brutal attack," Zelenskyy noted.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 14 May

As a reminder, on the night of 14 May, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones. Twenty-four people are known to have been killed. Dozens were injured.

At least 20 people are missing.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that Friday, 15 May, has been declared a Day of Mourning in the capital.

Read more: Russia struck high-rise building in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile manufactured in 2026 – Zelenskyy