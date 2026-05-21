Kremlin says nuclear drills in Belarus are signal to NATO

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Putin, called the joint nuclear drills of Russia and Belarus "a signal to Europe and NATO."

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

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Kremlin’s statement

When asked whether the joint nuclear drills of Russia and Belarus were a signal to Europe and NATO, Peskov said: "Any drills are part of military development, and any drills are a signal."

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had delivered nuclear munitions to field storage sites of a missile brigade on the territory of Belarus as part of nuclear drills. Russian news agencies reported that Iskander-M systems with special munitions had been deployed during the nuclear forces drills in Belarus.

Read more: If nuclear weapons are used, consequences for Russia will be devastating – Rutte

Background

As a reminder, on 18 May, Belarus began exercises involving the combat use of nuclear weapons.

On 21 May, the SSU reported tightened security measures in five northern regions of Ukraine bordering Russia and Belarus.

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