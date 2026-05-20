If nuclear weapons are used, consequences for Russia will be devastating – Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that if Russia uses nuclear weapons, the consequences for Russia will be devastating.
He said this at a press conference at NATO Headquarters, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
Details
"The consequences (if Russia uses nuclear weapons - ed.) will be devastating," the Secretary General said.
Rutte refrained from commenting directly on the exercises, noting that the allies are "monitoring what is happening, and that is all".
Background
- As a reminder, on 18 May, Belarus began exercises involving the combat use of nuclear weapons.
- Later, Russia announced that from 19 to 12 May it would hold exercises to prepare and use nuclear forces "amid the threat of aggression".
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