If nuclear weapons are used, consequences for Russia will be devastating – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that if Russia uses nuclear weapons, the consequences for Russia will be devastating.

He said this at a press conference at NATO Headquarters, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

"The consequences (if Russia uses nuclear weapons - ed.) will be devastating," the Secretary General said.

Rutte refrained from commenting directly on the exercises, noting that the allies are "monitoring what is happening, and that is all".

Read more: Russia announces nuclear drills involving nearly 8,000 pieces of equipment

Background

As a reminder, on 18 May, Belarus began exercises involving the combat use of nuclear weapons.

Later, Russia announced that from 19 to 12 May it would hold exercises to prepare and use nuclear forces "amid the threat of aggression".

Read more: Belarus practiced deployment of Oreshnik system during West 2025 exercise