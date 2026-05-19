Russia announces nuclear drills involving nearly 8,000 pieces of equipment

Russia has announced that from May 19 to 21, its army will hold exercises to prepare and use nuclear forces "amid the threat of aggression."

The press service of the Defense Ministry of the occupying country reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, the Long-Range Aviation Command, and part of the forces of the Leningrad and Central Military Districts will be involved in the exercises.

During the drills, Russia plans, in particular, to launch ballistic and cruise missiles at training ranges on Russian territory.

According to the occupiers, more than 64,000 personnel and over 7,800 pieces of weapons and military equipment will be involved in the exercises, including more than 200 missile launchers, over 140 aircraft, 73 surface ships and 13 submarines, eight of them strategic missile submarines.

"The exercise will also practice issues related to the joint preparation and use of nuclear weapons deployed on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the Russian ministry said.

Read more: Could nuclear strike on Iran happen? White House responds

Background

As a reminder, on May 18, Belarus began exercises involving the combat use of nuclear weapons.

Read more: Belarus practiced deployment of Oreshnik system during West 2025 exercise