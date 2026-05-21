Syzran Refinery hit by USF and SOF: large-scale fire broke out. VIDEO

Deep-strike units of the Special Operations Forces struck the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The operation was carried out on the night of May 21 in cooperation with the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces.

"A massive fire has been reported at a facility with a capacity of up to 9 million tons of oil per year, located more than 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.



In addition to civilian needs, the Syzran Oil Refinery supplies fuel to the Russian military aviation and military units in central and southern Russia. Petroleum products are also exported from there via the Volga River and the Caspian Sea," the statement said.

The USF Commander Robert Brovdy (Madiar) stated that this was the 11th Russian oil infrastructure facility to be attacked in May.

See also: Drones attack Russia: Explosions heard in Syzran, fire near oil refinery. VIDEO