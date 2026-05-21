SSU and Defence Forces have stepped up security measures in northern regions of Ukraine. VIDEO

The SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defence Forces are carrying out comprehensive counter-intelligence and counter-sabotage operations in the Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Rivne regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the SSU and other units of the Defence Forces are carrying out a series of enhanced security measures in the northern regions of our country.

These measures are unprecedented in terms of the number of forces and resources deployed in the territories bordering Russia and Belarus and will serve as an effective deterrent to any aggressive actions or operations by the enemy and its ally," the statement reads.

The work is being coordinated by the Anti-Terrorist Centre at the SSU. Units of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service are involved in the operations.

The aim of the measures is to prevent sabotage, reconnaissance activities, and subversive actions by the enemy

The comprehensive measures involve strengthening counter-intelligence and counter-sabotage defences in the Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Volyn, and Rivne regions.

First and foremost, the work of the relevant units is aimed at preventing the infiltration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups into border areas, preventing acts of sabotage and terrorism, as well as countering subversive and reconnaissance activities and other war crimes.

See more: Elevated radiation levels detected on wreckage of drone used by Russia to attack Chernihiv region – SSU. PHOTOS

Among other things, the security forces will:

to carry out enhanced checks on citizens present in the area where security measures are being implemented;

to inspect the area and individual premises to detect items prohibited from circulation.

Preventive measures are being carried out in accordance with the legal framework of martial law. During these operations, there may be temporary restrictions on movement and access to the streets of certain settlements, checks on citizens’ documents and vehicle inspections.

The SBU urges citizens to be understanding of any temporary inconveniences and to respond appropriately to the lawful actions and requests of law enforcement officers, to carry identification documents, and to observe the curfew.

The agency emphasises that, whilst carrying out its duties, the Security Service of Ukraine acts strictly within the law and in compliance with the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens.

We thank all our comrades and all the Security and Defence Forces, with whom we are jointly defending the Ukrainian state. Glory to Ukraine.

See more: "Exemption" from mobilization through fake TCR summonses: NGO head and his accomplices detained in Zakarpattia. PHOTO