Over 1,000 km from Volyn to Chernihiv regions: Ukraine is reinforcing entire border with Belarus – SBGS

Although there is currently no significant threat from Belarus, Ukraine continues to build up its defense capabilities along the border.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Work is being carried out along the entire border

According to the spokesman, this direction is receiving considerable attention given Belarus’s support for the terrorist state Russia, which unleashed the war against Ukraine.

"Therefore, we continue to build up our defense capabilities directly along the border line, engineering every patch of our land. Such work is being carried out along the entire border with Belarus, which is more than 1,000 kilometers from Volyn to Chernihiv regions. This includes the expansion of fortifications and the creation and reinforcement of mine and explosive obstacles. These actions continue to be carried out by units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Demchenko said.

Read more: "I don’t think offensive from Belarus is realistic right now," - Butusov

Russia is pressuring Belarus

According to the spokesman, there is currently no significant threat from Belarus, but Russia is seeking to push it into more active participation in the war against Ukraine.

"As of now, we are not recording any movement of equipment or personnel directly near our border. But, of course, we see the pressure Russia is exerting on Belarus to involve it more extensively in the war against our country," he added.

Read more: Russian economy goes into red and drags Belarus down with it – Foreign Intelligence Service

Background

As a reminder, on 18 May, Belarus began drills on the combat use of nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russia was preparing strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine and offensives from Belarusian territory against Kyiv or NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also ordered the reinforcement of the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction over the threat from Belarus.

Read more: No troop movements recorded on Belarus border, but threat remains, SBGS says