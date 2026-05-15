Ukraine to reinforce Chernihiv-Kyiv direction due to activity in Belarus, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed that the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction be reinforced because of the threat from Belarus.

He said this in his evening address, Censor.NET informs.

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On Belarus

Zelenskyy once again congratulated 209 Ukrainians on returning home as part of an agreed exchange. He recalled preparations for Ukraine’s response to Russian terror and plans to reinforce the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction.

"We clearly understand what is being discussed between Russia and the leadership of Belarus. There has now been increased Russian activity, I mean in conversations with Alexander Lukashenko. They want to draw Belarus much deeper into the war and launch additional aggressive operations from Belarusian territory, either against our Chernihiv-Kyiv direction or against one of the NATO countries bordering Belarus. Of course, we will continue to defend Ukraine, defend our people, Ukrainians. I have instructed Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces to prepare a response plan, and we will review and approve it at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We will reinforce the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction. Our partners also know what is happening and what Belarus is being pushed toward," he said.

Read more: Russia cannot be normalized after attacks on Kyiv, - Zelenskyy

Russia’s plans

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukrainian intelligence had obtained Russian documents proposing targets for strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, including political and military facilities where the army leadership, the government, and the President’s Office on Bankova may be located.

"They have been hatching this plan for a long time. Now, after Iran, they have become active again, looking for where we are, where we spend time. The same applies to other people in Ukraine’s leadership, in intelligence, and our special services. Some people there in Moscow still have not understood that Ukrainians will never surrender their independence, and in any case, whether on Bankova or without Bankova, we will not surrender our land, our sovereignty, our state," the president concluded.

Read more: Russia cannot be normalized after attacks on Kyiv, - Zelenskyy