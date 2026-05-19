No troop movements recorded on Belarus border, but threat remains, SBGS says

No movement of troops or equipment is currently being recorded near the border with Belarus. At the same time, the threat from Minsk remains real.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine, said this on television, Censor.NET informs.

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"At present, we are not recording any movement of personnel or equipment in the immediate vicinity of our state border. But despite the fact that there are currently no large numbers of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus, Russia may use this territory at any moment by deploying additional forces there," Demchenko noted.

He stressed that Belarus continues to step up its military rhetoric and is using the issue of nuclear weapons as a tool of pressure, so the threat from its side cannot be ignored.

Belarus continues to support Russia

According to Demchenko, official Minsk regularly claims alleged external threats and the need to strengthen defense, although there are no real grounds for this.

Read more: "I don’t think offensive from Belarus is realistic right now," - Butusov

"Belarus continues to support Russia, constantly holding exercises and checking its combat readiness. There is now also a certain amount of blackmail over the presence of nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Of course, the threat from Belarus is real, and we must be ready for any developments," the SBGS spokesperson said.

Background

As a reminder, on May 18, exercises involving the combat use of nuclear weapons began in Belarus.

See more: Ukrainian border with Belarus in Polissia has been transformed into fortified defensive line, – Operational Command "West". PHOTOS