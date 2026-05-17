"I don’t think offensive from Belarus is realistic right now," - Butusov

At this time, there are no clear signs that Russian forces are preparing for a new offensive against Ukraine from Belarus.

This was reported by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the "Khartiia" Brigade, according to Censor.NET.

Is the scenario of a new offensive from Belarus realistic?

"I do not consider an offensive from Belarus realistic at this time. People are talking about it, perhaps for political reasons. At the moment, I do not see any such preconditions," he noted.

According to him, modern equipment and satellites can quickly detect signs of such preparations.

"There are no problems with this; as soon as there is any maneuver in the Belarusian direction near our borders, modern NATO capabilities and satellites allow for very high-quality and rapid detection. So far, there are no such reports, photos, images, or aerial footage from drones, so for now I view this exclusively as a political story," Butusov added.

Watch more: How expansion of kill zone affects war | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

What led up to this?

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that Russia is preparing strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine and offensives from Belarusian territory against Kyiv or NATO.