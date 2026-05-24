Clean-up operations are ongoing following Russian Federation’s massive attack on Kyiv: over 40 locations have been damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Work is currently underway in the capital to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Clean-up operations

As noted, firefighters continue to work at the sites of Russian combined strikes on the city’s civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Calls to 101 were received regarding fires and destruction at more than 40 locations across all districts of Kyiv.

In particular, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, the Russians struck a five-storey residential building. Destruction occurred and a fire broke out on floors 1 to 5. Unfortunately, one fatality has been confirmed and three people have been injured. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a two-storey residential block of flats, covering an area of approximately 250 square metres. Damage occurred over an area of 100 square metres. Ten people were evacuated from the block of flats. Twelve people were rescued and five were hospitalised. The fire has been contained. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out in a hangar, with five separate outbreaks; the fire damaged vehicles over a total area of 100 square metres. A fire also broke out on the premises of a garage cooperative, covering an area of 80 square metres, which has now been extinguished.

In the Obolonskyi district, a building in a business centre was hit, resulting in a fire on floors 3 to 5. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a fire on a tennis court covering an area of 100 square metres has been extinguished. Firefighting was complicated by the presence of an explosive component of an enemy weapon, so a bomb disposal unit had to be called in.















There are casualties and injuries

As a result of the attack, 21 people have been injured and, sadly, one person is reported to have died.

Information on the progress of the clean-up operation is being updated.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We have received information from partners about Russia’s preparations for strike using ’Oreshnik’

What led up to this?