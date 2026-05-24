Russian forces struck Cherkasy: high-rise building was damaged, 11 people were injured. PHOTOS
In the Cherkasy region, air defence forces and mobile fire groups shot down 8 Russian missiles and 22 UAVs during a massive night-time attack.
This was reported on Telegram by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Cherkasy under attack
As noted, the regional capital was attacked by the Russian Federation. Here, an enemy drone struck a residential high-rise building.
This caused a fire in flats on floors 5 to 9. It has already been extinguished.
There are casualties
According to the Regional Military Administration, 11 people were injured in the attack, two of whom are children. Most received treatment at the scene. Three victims were taken to the hospital by emergency services.
- Meanwhile, in the Zolotonosha district, a cruise missile damaged an inactive farm. There were no casualties in this incident.
- The survey of the area is ongoing.
- All necessary services are on the ground.
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, over 20 were injured, and there is significant damage in eight districts.
- The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage in all districts.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.
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