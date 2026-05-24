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Russian forces struck Cherkasy: high-rise building was damaged, 11 people were injured. PHOTOS

In the Cherkasy region, air defence forces and mobile fire groups shot down 8 Russian missiles and 22 UAVs during a massive night-time attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Cherkasy under attack

As noted, the regional capital was attacked by the Russian Federation. Here, an enemy drone struck a residential high-rise building.

This caused a fire in flats on floors 5 to 9. It has already been extinguished.

Cherkasy after the attack on 24 May
Cherkasy after the attack on 24 May
Cherkasy after the attack on 24 May
Cherkasy after the attack on 24 May
Cherkasy after the attack on 24 May

There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, 11 people were injured in the attack, two of whom are children. Most received treatment at the scene. Three victims were taken to the hospital by emergency services.

  • Meanwhile, in the Zolotonosha district, a cruise missile damaged an inactive farm. There were no casualties in this incident.
  • The survey of the area is ongoing.
  • All necessary services are on the ground.

Read more: Ruscists launched drone attack on Cherkasy region: 4 people injured in regional center, buildings damaged (updated). PHOTOS

What led up to this?

  • Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, over 20 were injured, and there is significant damage in eight districts.
  • The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.
  • The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage in all districts.
  • In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.

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Cherkasy (66) Cherkasy region (108) Cherkaskyy district (46)
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