Ruscists launched drone attack on Cherkasy region: 4 people injured in regional center, buildings damaged (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of April 15, 2026, Russian forces launched attack drones toward the Cherkasy region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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First details

In particular, according to the Regional Military Administration, enemy targets have been reported to have struck several locations in the regional centre, Cherkasy.

According to preliminary reports, three people are known to have been injured.

Read more: Night attack on Cherkasy: part of city was left without power, six people injured. PHOTO

All necessary services are operational.

Updated information

As the Air Force later reported, four people were injured in Cherkasy as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Preliminary reports indicate that six residential buildings and two outbuildings were damaged. Five passenger cars were destroyed, and four others were damaged.

Fires broke out in two residential buildings, and a bus also caught fire—all fires have been extinguished.

In addition to rescue workers, bomb disposal experts and psychologists from the State Emergency Service, as well as a community rescue officer, were on the scene.















What preceded it?

It was reported earlier that Russian forces had launched a drone strike in the Cherkasy region: an 8-year-old boy was killed and 14 people were injured, including a child

Read more: Russians strike Cherkasy Oblast with UAV: 8-year-old boy killed, 14 people injured, including child. PHOTOS