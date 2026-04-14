Russians strike Cherkasy Oblast with UAV: 8-year-old boy killed, 14 people injured, including child. PHOTOS (updated)

On the evening of 14 April, Russia launched attack drones at the Cherkasy region, killing a child and injuring others.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that the defence forces neutralised nine targets.

A child was killed

"However, unfortunately, we have tragic consequences in the regional centre. An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries. My condolences to his family," the statement says.

Watch more: Consequences of massive Russian attack on Cherkasy: fires broke out, three people hospitalised. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What is known about the wounded

It is noted that another nine people were taken to hospital, including a child.

Three local residents received medical assistance at the scene.

Damage

It is reported that at least four high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the UAV debris falling.

See more: Russian attack: city cemetery and Alley of Heroes damaged in Cherkasy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The area inspection is ongoing.

"I once again urge everyone to respond to danger warnings. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the Regional Military Administration stressed.

Update

Later, Taburets added that nine people had been hospitalised, while five other injured people received the necessary assistance at the scene.

Aftermath of the attack











