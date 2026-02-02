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Consequences of massive Russian attack on Cherkasy: fires broke out, three people hospitalised
On the night of 2 February, Cherkasy was subjected to a massive attack by Russian UAVs, leaving four people injured and causing fires.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to reports, residential buildings, cars, a private enterprise building, and garages were on fire at several addresses. A petrol station and cars were damaged.
Rescuers extinguished all fires and rescued three people, who were hospitalised.
Consequences
What preceded it?
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