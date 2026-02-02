Consequences of massive Russian attack on Cherkasy: fires broke out, three people hospitalised

On the night of 2 February, Cherkasy was subjected to a massive attack by Russian UAVs, leaving four people injured and causing fires.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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Details

According to reports, residential buildings, cars, a private enterprise building, and garages were on fire at several addresses. A petrol station and cars were damaged.

Rescuers extinguished all fires and rescued three people, who were hospitalised.

Read more: Explosions heard in Cherkasy at night: 15 enemy drones destroyed in region (updated)

Consequences













What preceded it?

On the night of 2 February, Russian occupiers struck Cherkasy region. There are casualties.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked the region with 15 UAVs, damaging businesses.

See more: Enemy is attacking with drones: explosions were heard in Cherkasy and Poltava, and administrative building caught fire in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO