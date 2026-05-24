Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 people killed, over 40 injured. Three people in critical condition. VIDEO

The death toll from the enemy’s massive attack on the capital has risen to two.

This was reported on his Telegram channel by the capital’s mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the victims?

According to Klitschko, 44 people were injured. Of these, medics hospitalised 28, including two children (in a moderately serious condition). Three of the injured are in a critical condition.

Medical staff provided outpatient treatment to 16 of the injured.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: two dead, infant among injured

What led up to this?

Read on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy: We have received information from partners about Russia’s preparations for a strike using ‘Oreshnik’