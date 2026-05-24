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Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 people killed, over 40 injured. Three people in critical condition. VIDEO
The death toll from the enemy’s massive attack on the capital has risen to two.
This was reported on his Telegram channel by the capital’s mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the victims?
According to Klitschko, 44 people were injured. Of these, medics hospitalised 28, including two children (in a moderately serious condition). Three of the injured are in a critical condition.
Medical staff provided outpatient treatment to 16 of the injured.
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person killed, over 20 injured, and significant damage in eight districts.
- The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- It later emerged that two people had been killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the injured.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, with 11 people injured.
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