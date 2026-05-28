Kallas’ statement on "evacuation" of US Embassy from Kyiv was misunderstanding – European Commission

The statement by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the alleged departure of the US Embassy from Kyiv was a mistake and the result of a misunderstanding. The European Union does not plan to close its mission or leave the Ukrainian capital.

This was stated during a briefing in Brussels by European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What does the EU say?

Commenting on Kallas’ controversial erroneous statement regarding US diplomats in Ukraine, Hipper assured that the incident had already been resolved.

"It was a misunderstanding that was clarified at the time, as you could see from my post," the European Commission spokesperson said.

She also stressed that the European Union unequivocally condemns any Russian threats against Ukraine and foreign diplomatic missions. There are currently no plans to evacuate European diplomats from Kyiv.

Read more: Kremlin warns diplomats about strikes on Kyiv

As a reminder, a phrase about the alleged departure of US diplomats from Kyiv was earlier removed from the text of a comment by the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas. After the backlash caused by the initial statement, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denied that US diplomats had left.

Background

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was planning new strikes on Kyiv and called on foreigners and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.

The targets would allegedly include "sites for the design, production, programming and preparation for the use of UAVs used by the ‘Kyiv regime’ with the assistance of NATO specialists."

Russia claims that the strike on Kyiv would allegedly be in response to an attack on a college and dormitory in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, on 22 May. Putin said six people were killed in the attack and another 15, according to him, went missing.

Read more: MFA on Russia’s ultimatum over Donbas: Moscow wants respite, liars exposed