Kremlin warns diplomats about strikes on Kyiv

Diplomatic missions in Kyiv received warnings from Russia, but not all of them took them seriously.

According to Censor.NET, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this statement to Russian propagandists.

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"We have conveyed the information to everyone, and now it is up to each individual to make their own decision. Not everyone takes it seriously... Everything will depend on how events unfold, but our top priority is the peace process and peaceful means of achieving our goals," Peskov said.

What happened before?

On May 25, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it was planning new strikes on Kyiv and urged foreigners and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.

The report claims that "facilities involved in the design, production, programming, and preparation for the deployment of UAVs used by the 'Kyiv regime' with the assistance of NATO experts" will be targeted.

On the evening of May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and issued new threats regarding Russia’s "systematic strikes" on Kyiv.

Read more: Reports that U.S. Embassy is leaving Kyiv are untrue, - Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry (updated)

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that any strike against Polish diplomatic missions in Kyiv would be regarded as a deliberate attack by Russia.

In response to Moscow’s statements regarding possible large-scale strikes on Kyiv, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all parties to refrain from further escalation of hostilities. At the same time, there have been no official comments regarding a possible evacuation of Chinese embassy staff from the Ukrainian capital.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over statements by the Russian Federation regarding its intentions to launch "systemic strikes" against Kyiv, specifically targeting defense facilities and "decision-making centers."

On the morning of May 28, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas stated that the U.S. Embassy was leaving Kyiv following Russian threats to strike the Ukrainian capital. However, this statement was denied by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi and by the U.S. Embassy.