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Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 3
The number of people killed in Kyiv after the massive attack on 24 May has risen to three. Body fragments were found during the clearing of rubble, and DNA identification is ongoing.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.
"During emergency and rescue operations, fragments of a human body were found that may possibly belong to a resident of the partially destroyed building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The woman is considered missing.
A DNA examination will be ordered for final identification," the statement said.
Background
- Earlier, a massive Russian strike on Kyiv was reported: one person was killed, more than 20 were injured, and significant damage was recorded in eight districts.
- According to updated information, as of the morning of 24 May, two people had been killed and more than 40 injured in Kyiv. Three people were in serious condition.
- Lukianivska metro station was closed after Russia’s massive attack: damage reported.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones, leaving people injured and causing damage in all districts.
- According to Ihnat, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva with an "Oreshnik".
- It later emerged that two people had been killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and an infant was among the injured.
- In addition, ruscists attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, with 11 people injured.
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