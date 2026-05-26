Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 3

The number of people killed in Kyiv after the massive attack on 24 May has risen to three. Body fragments were found during the clearing of rubble, and DNA identification is ongoing.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

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"During emergency and rescue operations, fragments of a human body were found that may possibly belong to a resident of the partially destroyed building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The woman is considered missing.

A DNA examination will be ordered for final identification," the statement said.

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