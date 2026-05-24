Russia struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik", - Ihnat

An RS-26 "Rubizh" ("Oreshnik") medium-range ballistic missile struck the area around Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this information was confirmed to RBC-Ukraine by Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force.

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First official information

The Russians launched the missile from the Kapustin Yar test site.

Earlier, Serhiy Sternenko, an adviser to the Minister of Defence, reported that Russian troops had launched a nuclear missile without a nuclear warhead during the night.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s combined attack on Kyiv: market and shopping centre have been destroyed, and at least 27 high-rise buildings, museum and school have been damaged. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

Watch more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 people killed, over 40 injured. Three people in critical condition. VIDEO