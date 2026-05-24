Russia struck Bila Tserkva with "Oreshnik", - Ihnat
An RS-26 "Rubizh" ("Oreshnik") medium-range ballistic missile struck the area around Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this information was confirmed to RBC-Ukraine by Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force.
First official information
The Russians launched the missile from the Kapustin Yar test site.
Earlier, Serhiy Sternenko, an adviser to the Minister of Defence, reported that Russian troops had launched a nuclear missile without a nuclear warhead during the night.
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person killed, over 20 injured, and significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest information, there are currently two fatalities and over 40 casualties in Kyiv. Three people are in a critical condition.
- The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- It later emerged that two people had been killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the injured.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, with 11 people injured.
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