Consequences of Russian Federation’s combined attack on Kyiv: market and shopping centre have been destroyed, and at least 27 high-rise buildings, museum and school have been damaged. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the massive attack on the capital.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.

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There are consequences in all districts

As noted, following the Russian Federation’s massive attack on Kyiv on 24 May 2026, as of 8 am, the effects of strikes and falling UAV debris have been recorded in all ten districts of the capital.

As of 9am, it is known that an 86-year-old and a 44-year-old woman have been killed, and 33 people have been injured, including a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Damage and destruction

According to the prosecutor’s office, at least 27 high-rise buildings have been damaged, with the most damage occurring in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. A market building and a shopping centre have been destroyed, and windows have been shattered in buildings near the epicentre of the strike, as well as in banks and retail outlets.

In addition, a business centre, a museum, administrative buildings, a school, and 13 cars were damaged.

Watch more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 people killed, over 40 injured. Three people in critical condition. VIDEO

























The final number of casualties and damaged properties is currently being established. Clean-up operations following the nighttime attack on the capital are ongoing.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission by Russian military personnel of yet another war crime resulting in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: two dead, infant among injured

What led up to this?