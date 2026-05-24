Consequences of Russian Federation’s combined attack on Kyiv: market and shopping centre have been destroyed, and at least 27 high-rise buildings, museum and school have been damaged. PHOTOS
Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the massive attack on the capital.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.
There are consequences in all districts
As noted, following the Russian Federation’s massive attack on Kyiv on 24 May 2026, as of 8 am, the effects of strikes and falling UAV debris have been recorded in all ten districts of the capital.
As of 9am, it is known that an 86-year-old and a 44-year-old woman have been killed, and 33 people have been injured, including a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.
Damage and destruction
According to the prosecutor’s office, at least 27 high-rise buildings have been damaged, with the most damage occurring in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. A market building and a shopping centre have been destroyed, and windows have been shattered in buildings near the epicentre of the strike, as well as in banks and retail outlets.
In addition, a business centre, a museum, administrative buildings, a school, and 13 cars were damaged.
The final number of casualties and damaged properties is currently being established. Clean-up operations following the nighttime attack on the capital are ongoing.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission by Russian military personnel of yet another war crime resulting in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person killed, over 20 injured, and significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest information, there are currently two fatalities and over 40 casualties in Kyiv. Three people are in a critical condition.
- The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- It later emerged that two people had been killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and that an infant was among the injured.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, with 11 people injured.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password