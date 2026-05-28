Acting U.S. chargé d’affaires confirms her presence in Kyiv

Acting U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis said she is in Kyiv and confirmed that the American diplomatic mission continues to operate.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in her remarks during a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

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Work of U.S. diplomats in Kyiv

Davis stressed that she is personally present in the Ukrainian capital and is taking part in the work alongside American lawmakers who are visiting Ukraine.

She also noted that the members of Congress would continue their visit and attend the Black Sea Security Forum.

"I am here in Kyiv right now, in person. I am extremely pleased that Senator Blumenthal and Representative Himes are with us today. Over the past few days, they have carried out extremely active and intensive work," Julie Davis said.

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Denial of reports about alleged evacuation

Diplomatic institutions and Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denied reports that the U.S. embassy had left Kyiv. They stressed that the embassy continues to operate as usual.

Earlier, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that the U.S. embassy was leaving Kyiv after Russian threats of strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Later, the phrase about the alleged departure of American diplomats from Kyiv was removed from the text of the EU top diplomat’s comment.

Subsequently, the European Commission said that Kallas’s statement about the "evacuation" of the U.S. embassy from Kyiv had been a misunderstanding.

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