Russia rejected US call to halt strikes on Kyiv at UN Security Council

During a UN Security Council meeting, Russia rejected the US demand not to attack Kyiv and announced possible new strikes on command posts. Washington described such actions as dangerous and escalatory.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported byReuters.

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Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, rejected criticism of Moscow and stated that Russian strikes were allegedly directed exclusively at Ukraine’s "military and intelligence facilities".

He also confirmed Russia’s intention to continue attacks on so-called "decision-making centres" and "command posts", noting that these facilities, in his words, are "scattered throughout Kyiv". On this basis, Nebenzia publicly urged foreign nationals, including diplomats and staff of international organisations, to leave the Ukrainian capital.

In response, UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khairi stated that the United Nations is deeply concerned by Russia’s statements regarding possible "systematic strikes" on Kyiv and their consequences for the civilian population and international security.

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What led up to this?

Tammy Bruce, Deputy Permanent Representative of the US to the UN, stated at a UN Security Council meeting that Russia’s massive strikes on Kyiv over the weekend, in particular the use of "Oreshnik" hypersonic ballistic missiles, constitute a dangerous escalation of the war and underscore the need for its immediate end.

She emphasised that the strikes had killed civilians, injured over 100 people, and caused damage to residential buildings, museums and transport infrastructure.

Earlier, Ukraine had called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of 24 May.

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