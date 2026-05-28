Emergency work completed at shopping mall building damaged by shelling in Shevchenkivskyi district – SES. PHOTOS

Rescue workers have completed emergency operations at the shopping centre in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, which was damaged by Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Kyiv State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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What has been done

As noted, over the course of three days, rescue workers dismantled the façade of the shopping centre, in particular removing damaged cladding and windows.

In total, structures covering an area of 2,900 square metres were dismantled.

Fifteen rescue workers and four units of specialist equipment from the Main Directorate were involved in the work.

See also on "Censor.NET": Part of the destroyed "Lukyanivskyi" business centre will be dismantled. PHOTOS

Emergency works



















What happened beforehand?

See also on Censor.NET: A cat was rescued in Kyiv after spending three days trapped under rubble following Russian shelling. VIDEO