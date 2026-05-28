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Emergency work completed at shopping mall building damaged by shelling in Shevchenkivskyi district – SES. PHOTOS
Rescue workers have completed emergency operations at the shopping centre in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, which was damaged by Russian shelling.
This was reported by the Kyiv State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
What has been done
As noted, over the course of three days, rescue workers dismantled the façade of the shopping centre, in particular removing damaged cladding and windows.
In total, structures covering an area of 2,900 square metres were dismantled.
Fifteen rescue workers and four units of specialist equipment from the Main Directorate were involved in the work.
Emergency works
What happened beforehand?
- Earlier reports indicated a massive Russian strike on Kyiv: one person was killed, over 20 injured, and there is significant damage in eight districts.
- According to the latest information, there are now three dead and over 40 injured in Kyiv. Three people are in a critical condition.
- The Lukyanivska metro station is closed following a massive Russian shelling: there is damage.
- The enemy also launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are casualties and damage across all districts.
- According to Ignat, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva with an "Oreshnik".
- It later emerged that two people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack, and an infant is among the injured.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kirovohrad region: buildings have been damaged.
- In Cherkasy, a high-rise building was damaged, with 11 people injured.
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