"Until we develop European anti-ballistic missile system, we need US support," - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to expand the production of anti-ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this in an interview with *Face the Nation*.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shortage of anti-ballistic missiles

According to the president, the United States does not produce enough anti-ballistic missiles, and this could lead to a crisis in various parts of the world. At the same time, Russia is ramping up its own production of ballistic missiles.

"I sent a letter to the White House and the U.S. Congress. I hope they will understand and respond," he added.

Read more: Yesterday we received new IRIS-T launcher, - Zelenskyy

Patriot Manufacturing Licenses

"60–65 anti-ballistic missiles per month is nothing compared to the current challenges. This is no secret, and Russia knows it. We need to expand production. I asked the previous U.S. administration and am asking the current administration to grant Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot missiles."

We can increase production of Patriot missiles. This will help us. It will help the Middle East and any other country the United States decides to assist. "Until we produce a European anti-ballistic missile system, we will need the support of the United States," Zelenskyy emphasized.

What led up to